New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand, France join forces to combat extremism on social media
- Ardern and Macron will ask tech firm executives to commit to a pledge called the “Christchurch Call” at a summit in Paris.
Topic | New Zealand
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: AFP
New Zealand privacy official slams Facebook as ‘pathological liars who enable genocide’ in wake of Christchurch terror attack
- Privacy Commissioner John Edwards made the comments after Mark Zuckerberg recently rejected calls to introduce a delay in Facebook Live, saying it would interfere with the interactivity of live streaming
- ‘It is a technology that is capable of causing great harm,’ Edwards told local media
