New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Australasia

New Zealand, France join forces to combat extremism on social media

  • Ardern and Macron will ask tech firm executives to commit to a pledge called the “Christchurch Call” at a summit in Paris.
Topic |   New Zealand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:33am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:33am, 24 Apr, 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: AFP
Australasia

New Zealand privacy official slams Facebook as ‘pathological liars who enable genocide’ in wake of Christchurch terror attack

  • Privacy Commissioner John Edwards made the comments after Mark Zuckerberg recently rejected calls to introduce a delay in Facebook Live, saying it would interfere with the interactivity of live streaming
  • ‘It is a technology that is capable of causing great harm,’ Edwards told local media
Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:08pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:02pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: AFP
