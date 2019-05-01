Channels

A worker cleans behind Etihad airlines counters at JFK International Airport in New York. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Australian court finds man guilty of plotting to blow up Etihad Airways flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi by hiding bomb in brother’s luggage

  • Court heard that pair had planned two terrorist attacks that included a chemical gas attack on the flight to Abu Dhabi in July 2017
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:58pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 4:58pm, 1 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Screen capture of Australian grandmother Karen Nettleton who was reunited with her grandchildren years after they were take to Syria by their Islamic State terrorist father. Photo: ABC - Four Corners
Australasia

Children of notorious Australian terrorist reunited with grandmother in Syria refugee camp

  • Two daughters – as well as their own children – and one son of the now-dead Islamic State terrorist Khaled Sharrouf were staying in a Kurdish controlled camp
  • If the children can get out of Syria to an Australian embassy, they are likely to be given passports to return, as the government works with local aid organisations
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 9:18am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:18am, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Screen capture of Australian grandmother Karen Nettleton who was reunited with her grandchildren years after they were take to Syria by their Islamic State terrorist father. Photo: ABC - Four Corners
READ FULL ARTICLE
