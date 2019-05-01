Channels

A small toy figure is seen on representations of the bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Australian taxman cracks down on cryptocurrencies amid fears gains are being hidden from authorities

  • Australian Taxation Office set to begin monitoring transaction data from selected crypto providers in a bid to weed out evasion
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:35pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 6:35pm, 1 May, 2019

A small toy figure is seen on representations of the bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture. Photo: Reuters
Aurelien Menant, CEO and founder of Gatecoin Limited, poses for a photograph at the office, Wan Chai. 30JUL14
Banking & Finance

How much of a bitcoin’s value can Hong Kong investors claim when the city’s oldest cryptocurrency exchange goes bust?

  • Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange Gatecoin’s wind-up highlights gloomy outlook for investors in recovering their cryptocurrency assets
  • Recovery of up to US$1.05 billion of losses globally hinges on proof of legal ownership
Topic |   Digital currencies
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 9:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:19am, 22 Apr, 2019

Aurelien Menant, CEO and founder of Gatecoin Limited, poses for a photograph at the office, Wan Chai. 30JUL14
