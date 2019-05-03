The men planned to sail to Mindanao island in the southern Philippines to join an Islamist rebellion. Photo: AFP
Robert Cerantonio, leader of Australia’s ‘tinnie terror’ plot jailed for seven years
- The five men towed their small boat by car some 3,000km from Melbourne to Cairns
- They planned to sail to Philippines to join an Islamist rebellion, but were arrested before they left Australia
Topic | Australia
The men planned to sail to Mindanao island in the southern Philippines to join an Islamist rebellion. Photo: AFP