Plastic waste on a beach in the Philippines. The single-use plastic waste crisis has reached some of the world’s most remove islands in the Indian Ocean, according to a new study. Photo: AFP
Millions of pieces of plastic waste found on remote Indian Ocean islands considered ‘Australia’s last unspoilt paradise’
- New study concluded the volume of debris was equal to 238 tonnes of plastic, highlighting the worrying level of production and discharge of single-use products
Topic | Australia
Plastic waste on a beach in the Philippines. The single-use plastic waste crisis has reached some of the world’s most remove islands in the Indian Ocean, according to a new study. Photo: AFP