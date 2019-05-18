Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A voters drops her ballot paper into the ballot box in Sydney. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australia heads to polls in election likely to be shaped by climate change policy

  • Labor has pledged ambitious targets for renewable energy, while the Liberals said they would not risk the coal-fuelled economy’s health
  • A final survey by Ipsos on Friday showed Scott Morrison’s coalition trailing Bill Shorten’s Labor 49 to 51 per cent
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:44am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 8:48am, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A voters drops her ballot paper into the ballot box in Sydney. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Many Mandarin-speakers in Australia expected to receive most of their information about the parties’ policies via WeChat. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Fears of China and WeChat as Australia heads to the polls

  • As Australia goes to polls and main political parties woo ethnic Chinese voters, concerns are growing over Beijing’s influence on local Chinese-language media
  • More than half the country’s Mandarin speakers get their election information from WeChat, which has become the focus of campaign controversy in recent weeks
Topic |   China-Australia relations
SCMP

John Power  

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 7:00am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 3:53pm, 16 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Many Mandarin-speakers in Australia expected to receive most of their information about the parties’ policies via WeChat. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.