Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, flanked by his wife Jenny Morrison and daughters Lily Morrison and Abbey Morrison, delivers his victory speech Saturday. Photo: TNS
Praise from Donald Trump caps off Australia PM’s ‘miracle’ election win
- Scott Morrison defies odds to score improbable election win
- The opposition Labor Party begins another bout of post-election soul searching
Topic | Australia
Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, flanked by his wife Jenny Morrison and daughters Lily Morrison and Abbey Morrison, delivers his victory speech Saturday. Photo: TNS
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week offended the Chinese-Australian community with his comments on relations between Beijing and Canberra. Photo: AFP
The Chinese-Australian community’s votes are a hot ticket, so why are politicians keeping them at arm’s length?
- The growing number of ethnic Chinese voters means Australia’s Labor and Liberal parties are courting them actively but cautiously, for fear of being labelled as pro-Beijing
- But years of underrepresentation in Parliament and being treated largely as fundraising ‘cash cows’ has made the community doubt that politicians have their interests at heart
Topic | Australia
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week offended the Chinese-Australian community with his comments on relations between Beijing and Canberra. Photo: AFP