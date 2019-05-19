Channels

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, flanked by his wife Jenny Morrison and daughters Lily Morrison and Abbey Morrison, delivers his victory speech Saturday. Photo: TNS
Australasia

Praise from Donald Trump caps off Australia PM’s ‘miracle’ election win

  • Scott Morrison defies odds to score improbable election win
  • The opposition Labor Party begins another bout of post-election soul searching
Topic |   Australia
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 2:53pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 19 May, 2019

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week offended the Chinese-Australian community with his comments on relations between Beijing and Canberra. Photo: AFP
Politics

The Chinese-Australian community’s votes are a hot ticket, so why are politicians keeping them at arm’s length?

  • The growing number of ethnic Chinese voters means Australia’s Labor and Liberal parties are courting them actively but cautiously, for fear of being labelled as pro-Beijing
  • But years of underrepresentation in Parliament and being treated largely as fundraising ‘cash cows’ has made the community doubt that politicians have their interests at heart
Topic |   Australia
SCMP

Meaghan Tobin  

John Power  

Published: 7:30am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 9:11am, 17 May, 2019

