A tourist stands on a rock at Lake Tekapo, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Australians flock to New Zealand migration website after election
- While normally quick to joke about their neighbours, the prospect of three more years under conservative Scott Morrison appears to have many contemplating a dash across the sea
- According to a recent survey, Australian’s most trusted politician was not one of their own but New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, by a considerable margin
Topic | Australia
A tourist stands on a rock at Lake Tekapo, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the Liberal Party, delivers a victory speech accompanied by his family. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian election: was the Labor Party’s loss a setback for China’s interests?
- Chinese state-run media and commentators seemed interested in a victory for opposition party led by Bill Shorten, who saw Beijing’s rise as an ‘opportunity’
- Although Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party remains in power, experts say US-China tensions mean Canberra will soon have to decide between them
Topic | Australia
Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the Liberal Party, delivers a victory speech accompanied by his family. Photo: EPA-EFE