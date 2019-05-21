Channels

A tourist stands on a rock at Lake Tekapo, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Australasia

Australians flock to New Zealand migration website after election

  • While normally quick to joke about their neighbours, the prospect of three more years under conservative Scott Morrison appears to have many contemplating a dash across the sea
  • According to a recent survey, Australian’s most trusted politician was not one of their own but New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, by a considerable margin
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:46pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 2:17pm, 21 May, 2019

A tourist stands on a rock at Lake Tekapo, New Zealand. Photo: AP
Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the Liberal Party, delivers a victory speech accompanied by his family. Photo: EPA-EFE
Geopolitics

Australian election: was the Labor Party’s loss a setback for China’s interests?

  • Chinese state-run media and commentators seemed interested in a victory for opposition party led by Bill Shorten, who saw Beijing’s rise as an ‘opportunity’
  • Although Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party remains in power, experts say US-China tensions mean Canberra will soon have to decide between them
Topic |   Australia
SCMP

John Power  

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 7:00am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 11:56am, 21 May, 2019

Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the Liberal Party, delivers a victory speech accompanied by his family. Photo: EPA-EFE
