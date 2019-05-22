Almost one in seven young Australians believe a man would be justified in raping a woman if she initiated sex but changed her mind, the survey found. Photo: AFP
‘Rape is OK if woman changes her mind about sex’, one in seven young Australians says
- The survey, conducted once every four years, also found almost one in three young Australians still believe that women prefer a man to be in charge of a relationship
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
