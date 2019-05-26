Channels

FILE PHOTO: Papua New Guinea's then Prime Minister Peter O'Neill pauses before making an address to the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/File Photo
Australasia

Papua New Guinea PM Peter O’Neill quits after weeks of turmoil, hands leadership to Sir Julius Chan

  • PM’s opponents said they had mustered enough support in parliament to oust him over a range of grievances
  • O’Neill, who has been prime minister for seven years, has handed the leadership to former prime minister Sir Julius Chan
Topic |   Pacific nations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:52pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 1:52pm, 26 May, 2019

US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy says Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s diplomatic relations are “heavy-handed”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US official urges Pacific island nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan

  • Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s links in region raise ‘possibility of conflict’, says US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy
  • Six Pacific island nations recognise Taiwan, accounting for a third of its diplomatic allies around the world
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:41pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 8:48pm, 24 May, 2019

