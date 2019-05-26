FILE PHOTO: Papua New Guinea's then Prime Minister Peter O'Neill pauses before making an address to the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/File Photo
Papua New Guinea PM Peter O’Neill quits after weeks of turmoil, hands leadership to Sir Julius Chan
- PM’s opponents said they had mustered enough support in parliament to oust him over a range of grievances
- O’Neill, who has been prime minister for seven years, has handed the leadership to former prime minister Sir Julius Chan
Topic | Pacific nations
US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy says Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s diplomatic relations are “heavy-handed”. Photo: AP
US official urges Pacific island nations to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan
- Beijing’s efforts to reduce Taipei’s links in region raise ‘possibility of conflict’, says US acting assistant secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy
- Six Pacific island nations recognise Taiwan, accounting for a third of its diplomatic allies around the world
Topic | US-China relations
