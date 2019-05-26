Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison keeps the faith as key ministers retain portfolios
- Key ministers keeping their portfolios include Liberal Party deputy leader Josh Frydenberg as treasurer, Mathias Cormann as finance minister, Peter Dutton in home affairs, David Coleman in immigration and Marise Payne in foreign affairs
Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the Liberal Party, delivers a victory speech accompanied by his family. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian election: was the Labor Party’s loss a setback for China’s interests?
- Chinese state-run media and commentators seemed interested in a victory for opposition party led by Bill Shorten, who saw Beijing’s rise as an ‘opportunity’
- Although Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party remains in power, experts say US-China tensions mean Canberra will soon have to decide between them
