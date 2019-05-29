Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has submitted his resignation. Photo: Reuters
Papua New Guinea PM Peter O’Neill resigns, ending political crisis but throwing Total, Exxon gas deal into doubt
- He led the rugged and ethnically diverse nation for eight years but had been criticised for endemic corruption and chronic underdevelopment
- Regional politicians had balked at his recent US$13 billion deal with Total and ExxonMobil to extract, pipe and ship liquefied natural gas overseas
Topic | Pacific nations
