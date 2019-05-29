New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose ‘well-being’ budget has been under attack by hackers. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand’s ‘well-being’ budget under siege as hackers launch 2,000 attacks to obtain the top-secret documents
- The cyberattackers were partially successful in their attempt to obtain the documents, which were not due to be released until Thursday
- Government dismissed suggestions that the data was released accidentally by Treasury staffers, while the opposition said it didn’t do it either
