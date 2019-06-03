Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australia offers Solomon Islands US$173 million in grants to curb Chinese influence in Pacific

  • The Solomons is one of a handful of nations that still recognise Taipei rather than Beijing
  • But the impoverished South Pacific archipelago is being pressured to join up with China’s Belt and Road Initiative
Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:24pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:48pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the Liberal Party, delivers a victory speech accompanied by his family. Photo: EPA-EFE
Geopolitics

Australian election: was the Labor Party’s loss a setback for China’s interests?

  • Chinese state-run media and commentators seemed interested in a victory for opposition party led by Bill Shorten, who saw Beijing’s rise as an ‘opportunity’
  • Although Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party remains in power, experts say US-China tensions mean Canberra will soon have to decide between them
Topic |   Australia
SCMP

John Power  

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 7:00am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 4:12pm, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the Liberal Party, delivers a victory speech accompanied by his family. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.