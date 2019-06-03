Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. Photo: AFP
Australia offers Solomon Islands US$173 million in grants to curb Chinese influence in Pacific
- The Solomons is one of a handful of nations that still recognise Taipei rather than Beijing
- But the impoverished South Pacific archipelago is being pressured to join up with China’s Belt and Road Initiative
Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia and leader of the Liberal Party, delivers a victory speech accompanied by his family. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian election: was the Labor Party’s loss a setback for China’s interests?
- Chinese state-run media and commentators seemed interested in a victory for opposition party led by Bill Shorten, who saw Beijing’s rise as an ‘opportunity’
- Although Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party remains in power, experts say US-China tensions mean Canberra will soon have to decide between them
