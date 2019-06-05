A protester holding placards opposing the Catholic Church outside the Victorian Supreme Court. Photo: AFP
Cardinal George Pell launches appeal against child sex convictions dating back to 1990s
- The Vatican’s former number three was sentenced in March to six years in prison
- His lawyers say his conviction was unreasonably based on the testimony of a single surviving victim
Topic | Australia
