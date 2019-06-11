Kim was arrested in New Zealand in 2011 and Beijing asked for his extradition after giving assurances he would not face the death penalty if convicted. Photo: Handout
New Zealand blocks extradition of murder suspect Kyung Kim to China, claiming torture is ‘systemic’ and ‘widespread’
- Kim, a Korean national who has lived in New Zealand for 30 years, is accused of murdering a 20-year-old Chinese woman while visiting Shanghai in 2009
- Kim was arrested in New Zealand in 2011 and Beijing asked for his extradition after giving assurances he would not face the death penalty if convicted
