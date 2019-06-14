Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court on March 16. Photo: Reuters
Accused shooter in Christchurch mosque attacks that left 51 dead pleads not guilty to all charges in New Zealand court
- 51 worshippers at two mosques were killed during Friday prayers on March 15
- The trial is set to begin on May 4, 2020
Topic | New Zealand
