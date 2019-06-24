The HMAS Perth, one of the Royal Australian Navys eight Anzac-class frigates, arrives in the Port of Darwin. File photo: AFP
Australia planning new port in northern coast for use by US Marines amid China’s growing presence in region: report
- The Darwin port already includes military facilities and hosts visiting US ships, but the new port would offer large amphibious warships a more discreet and less busy base of operations, ABC reported
- The plans, if confirmed, would be a sign of ‘growing competition for access to infrastructure around the Indo-Pacific from both China and the US’, an expert says
Two warships from the People’s Liberation Army Navy at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA
Chinese warships in Sydney: a surprise for the Australian public, and a show of strength from Beijing?
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the visit was reciprocal, while to experts it showed China’s ability to carry out naval operations globally
- The flotilla has also been described as a ‘public relations disaster’, since it followed other controversies involving Australian and Chinese vessels
