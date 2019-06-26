Sydney Opera House seen through a Chinese flag, with an Australian flag in the foreground. Photo: AFP
Australians’ trust in China plummets to lowest level in 14 years, survey shows
- Only 32 per cent of Australians trust China to act responsibly, according to an annual poll by the Lowy Institute – the lowest level since 2005
- In addition, 77 per cent said Canberra should do more to challenge Chinese military activities in the region, even if it affected economies ties
US Navy personnel point at a computer screen showing Chinese activity on the Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. An Australian scholar said Chinese ships pointed lasers at them during a flight over the disputed sea. Photo: Reuters
Scholar points to Beijing’s ‘maritime militia’ in the South China Sea after lasers force Australian navy helicopter to land
- Academic on board the HMAS Canberra says pilots were struck by lasers on a voyage from Vietnam to Singapore, during which they were being tailed by a Chinese warship
