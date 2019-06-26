Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sydney Opera House seen through a Chinese flag, with an Australian flag in the foreground. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australians’ trust in China plummets to lowest level in 14 years, survey shows

  • Only 32 per cent of Australians trust China to act responsibly, according to an annual poll by the Lowy Institute – the lowest level since 2005
  • In addition, 77 per cent said Canberra should do more to challenge Chinese military activities in the region, even if it affected economies ties
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Published: 7:00pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sydney Opera House seen through a Chinese flag, with an Australian flag in the foreground. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Navy personnel point at a computer screen showing Chinese activity on the Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. An Australian scholar said Chinese ships pointed lasers at them during a flight over the disputed sea. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Scholar points to Beijing’s ‘maritime militia’ in the South China Sea after lasers force Australian navy helicopter to land

  • Academic on board the HMAS Canberra says pilots were struck by lasers on a voyage from Vietnam to Singapore, during which they were being tailed by a Chinese warship
Topic |   South China Sea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:38am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Navy personnel point at a computer screen showing Chinese activity on the Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. An Australian scholar said Chinese ships pointed lasers at them during a flight over the disputed sea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.