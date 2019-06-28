Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed international support as concerns mount over whereabouts of Australian student in North Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison concerned for missing Alek Sigley in North Korea, gets international support at G20
- The prime minister said the plight of Alek Sigley had been raised with him by world leaders attending the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
- The student has not been heard from since Monday, and while Australia has diplomatic ties with North Korea, it does not have an embassy there
