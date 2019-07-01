Channels

A worker at a factory in Geelong, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australasia

End of ‘Goldilocks economy’?: Australia braces for slowdown as consumption falls, Chinese demand for commodities shrinks

  • Australia’s economy grew just 0.4 per cent in the first three months of this year, after near-zero expansion in the second half of 2018
  • Locals have been spending less, and slowing momentum in the Chinese economy has reduced the demand for commodities and properties in the sun
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:30am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:30am, 1 Jul, 2019

Sydney Opera House seen through a Chinese flag, with an Australian flag in the foreground. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Australians’ trust in China plummets to lowest level in 14 years, survey shows

  • Only 32 per cent of Australians trust China to act responsibly, according to an annual poll by the Lowy Institute – the lowest level since 2005
  • In addition, 77 per cent said Canberra should do more to challenge Chinese military activities in the region, even if it affected economies ties
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Published: 7:00pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:53am, 27 Jun, 2019

