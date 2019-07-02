New South Wales police assistant commissioner Mick Willing and Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Ian McCartney. Photo: AFP
Australian Isis plotters allegedly sought to attack embassies, police and defence facilities in central Sydney
- Three men were arrested during raids in Sydney’s suburbs after their online activities raised suspicion
- Two will face charges of being members of a terrorist organisation and of preparations to carry out attacks
Topic | Islamic militancy
