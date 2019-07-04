Australian police raided the headquarters of public broadcaster ABC on June 5, 2019, amid a crackdown on sensitive leaks. Photo: AFP
ABC raid: Australian police dressed to impress before searching national broadcaster, declassified files show
- The eight-hour search that took place last month had drawn international condemnation as an attack on press freedom
- Documents provided to the Post reveal the federal police feared ‘negative reporting’ of the raid and dressed to avoid reputational damage
