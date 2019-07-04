Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Australian police raided the headquarters of public broadcaster ABC on June 5, 2019, amid a crackdown on sensitive leaks. Photo: AFP
Australasia

ABC raid: Australian police dressed to impress before searching national broadcaster, declassified files show

  • The eight-hour search that took place last month had drawn international condemnation as an attack on press freedom
  • Documents provided to the Post reveal the federal police feared ‘negative reporting’ of the raid and dressed to avoid reputational damage
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Published: 7:00am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Australian police raided the headquarters of public broadcaster ABC on June 5, 2019, amid a crackdown on sensitive leaks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.