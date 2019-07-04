Alek Sigley, 29, went missing last week, with his family saying they had not heard from the university student in Pyongyang since June 25. Photo: AP
Australian student Alek Sigley released by North Korea, is in Beijing and will head to Tokyo
- Before his disappearance, Sigley had been studying Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang
- An Australian government source familiar with the details confirmed Sigley was in Beijing and would shortly travel to Tokyo. Sigley’s wife is Japanese.
