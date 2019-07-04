Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks at the dispatch box in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. Photo: EPA
Australia moves to delay return of extremists including Islamic State supporters for 2 years
- Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton put forward the bill on Thursday, noting that 230 Australians had gone to Syria and Iraq since 2012.
- The law would give him the power to prevent suspected Australian extremists from returning home while law enforcement authorities made plans
