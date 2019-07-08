Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Three Chinese warships docked at the Garden Island naval base in Sydney. -Photo: AFP
Australasia

Chinese warship being tracked as it heads towards US-Australia war games

  • About 25,000 Australia and US military personnel, battleships and aircraft are participating in war games over the next month
  • Australian military says the Chinese surveillance vessel is probably trying to get a first-hand look at the exercises
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:38am, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:43am, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Three Chinese warships docked at the Garden Island naval base in Sydney. -Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.