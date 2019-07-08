Three Chinese warships docked at the Garden Island naval base in Sydney. -Photo: AFP
Chinese warship being tracked as it heads towards US-Australia war games
- About 25,000 Australia and US military personnel, battleships and aircraft are participating in war games over the next month
- Australian military says the Chinese surveillance vessel is probably trying to get a first-hand look at the exercises
Topic | China-Australia relations
