Recently appointed Prime Minister James Marape vowed more security deployments and warned the perpetrators ‘your time is up’. Photo: AFP
At least 24 dead in PNG tribal violence, including pregnant women and unborn children hacked to death
- Local health worker posted images of remains bundled together using mosquito nets as makeshift body bags
- Recently appointed Prime Minister James Marape vowed more security deployments and warned the perpetrators ‘your time is up’
Topic | Pacific nations
Recently appointed Prime Minister James Marape vowed more security deployments and warned the perpetrators ‘your time is up’. Photo: AFP