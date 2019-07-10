Paddles, the ‘First Cat’ of New Zealand. Photo: Instagram
‘It was me’: guilty neighbour of New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern reveals he killed Paddles the ‘First Cat’
- Paddles, a social media star who had more than 10,000 fans on Twitter, once interrupted a phone call between her human mum and US President Donald Trump by meowing loudly
- Chris, Ardern’s neighbour, said he apologised to the prime ministerial household after he ran over Paddles, and his children even wrote her a letter asking her not to send their father to jail
Topic | Animals
Paddles, the ‘First Cat’ of New Zealand. Photo: Instagram