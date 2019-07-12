Tourists climb Uluru, one of Australia's top tourist attractions, in July 1997. Photo: Reuters
Tourists rush to climb Uluru ahead of hiking ban, bringing trash, congestion and overflowing waste
- Up to 500 people scaling famous Australian rock formation daily, with number expected to rise as October 26 ban approaches
- Uluru is sacred to the indigenous Anangu, who have long campaigned to keep outsiders from disturbing the red landmark
Topic | Tourism
Visitors have been filmed breaking into the park in Sichuan to pick its lotus flowers. Photo: Red Star News
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
- Sichuan attraction was due to reopen for the summer but managers decided there was no point after it was stripped bare of its most celebrated feature
Topic | China Society
