Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Tourists climb Uluru, one of Australia's top tourist attractions, in July 1997. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Tourists rush to climb Uluru ahead of hiking ban, bringing trash, congestion and overflowing waste

  • Up to 500 people scaling famous Australian rock formation daily, with number expected to rise as October 26 ban approaches
  • Uluru is sacred to the indigenous Anangu, who have long campaigned to keep outsiders from disturbing the red landmark
Topic |   Tourism
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 7:31am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:31am, 12 Jul, 2019

Tourists climb Uluru, one of Australia's top tourist attractions, in July 1997. Photo: Reuters
Visitors have been filmed breaking into the park in Sichuan to pick its lotus flowers. Photo: Red Star News
Society

Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers

  • Sichuan attraction was due to reopen for the summer but managers decided there was no point after it was stripped bare of its most celebrated feature
Topic |   China Society
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Published: 3:24pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:03am, 3 Jul, 2019

Visitors have been filmed breaking into the park in Sichuan to pick its lotus flowers. Photo: Red Star News
