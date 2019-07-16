Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear stand guard at the entrance to a large mosque in the centre of Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region, in July 2009. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

China slams Australian broadcaster over Xinjiang report as universities investigate claims

  • Two Australian universities say they will review ties to Chinese tech companies implicated in rights abuses in the semi-autonomous region
  • The Chinese embassy in Australia has pushed back against the ABC’s Four Corners programme, saying it misled audiences with ‘absurd logic’
Topic |   Australia
John Power

John Power  

Published: 8:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear stand guard at the entrance to a large mosque in the centre of Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region, in July 2009. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.