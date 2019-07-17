An angry crowd clashes with Chinese paramilitary police in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Australia urges China to let Uygur mother and child leave the country and relocate
- Canberra has traditionally been keen to avoid friction with its biggest trading partner, but tensions between the two countries have escalated
- Beijing defends its use of internment camps in Xinjiang, which it says are necessary to counter religious extremism and terrorism
Topic | China-Australia relations
Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear stand guard at the entrance to a large mosque in the centre of Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region, in July 2009. Photo: Reuters
China slams Australian broadcaster over Xinjiang report as universities investigate claims
- Two Australian universities say they will review ties to Chinese tech companies implicated in rights abuses in the semi-autonomous region
- The Chinese embassy in Australia has pushed back against the ABC’s Four Corners programme, saying it misled audiences with ‘absurd logic’
Topic | Australia
