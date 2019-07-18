Ka Kit Yim was arrested while in possession of 1kg of meth, worth US$170,000. Photo: TNS
Hong Kong man and Taiwanese wife ordered by New Zealand court to surrender assets worth US$3.5 million after drug bust
- Ka Kit Yim was in 2017 jailed after he was found to be a key figure in US$27 million drug trade between China and New Zealand
- Court ordered forfeitures, including cars, cash and jewels, rejecting wife’s claim she was ignorant of her husband’s crimes
A courtroom sketch depicts Andrea Velez (left), a former associate of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, reading an impact statement during a sentencing hearing in New York on Wednesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
Mexican drug lord El Chapo sentenced to life in US prison
- Guzman was convicted of smuggling hundreds of tonnes of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the US
- During his trial, jurors heard from 56 witnesses, who described the cartel boss beating, shooting and even burying alive those who got in his way
