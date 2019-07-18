Channels

Ka Kit Yim was arrested while in possession of 1kg of meth, worth US$170,000. Photo: TNS
Australasia

Hong Kong man and Taiwanese wife ordered by New Zealand court to surrender assets worth US$3.5 million after drug bust

  • Ka Kit Yim was in 2017 jailed after he was found to be a key figure in US$27 million drug trade between China and New Zealand
  • Court ordered forfeitures, including cars, cash and jewels, rejecting wife’s claim she was ignorant of her husband’s crimes
Topic |   New Zealand
Compiled by Meaghan Tobin

Compiled by Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 3:25pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:27pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Ka Kit Yim was arrested while in possession of 1kg of meth, worth US$170,000. Photo: TNS
A courtroom sketch depicts Andrea Velez (left), a former associate of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, reading an impact statement during a sentencing hearing in New York on Wednesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
United States & Canada

Mexican drug lord El Chapo sentenced to life in US prison

  • Guzman was convicted of smuggling hundreds of tonnes of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the US
  • During his trial, jurors heard from 56 witnesses, who described the cartel boss beating, shooting and even burying alive those who got in his way
Topic |   Drugs
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:20am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:11am, 18 Jul, 2019

A courtroom sketch depicts Andrea Velez (left), a former associate of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, reading an impact statement during a sentencing hearing in New York on Wednesday. Image: Jane Rosenberg via Reuters
