Yang Hengjun, author and former Chinese diplomat, pictured in Tibet in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Yang Hengjun: China has charged dissident Australian dual national detained since January, lawyer says
- The visiting scholar at Columbia University in New York has been a vocal critic of Beijing’s suppression of democracy, according to a friend
- He was detained by state security agents in China after arriving on a flight from the United States with his family six month ago
Topic | Australia
