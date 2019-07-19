Channels

Author Yang Hengjun. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Australia 'deeply disappointed' over China's detention of author Yang Hengjun

  'If he is being detained for his political views, then he should be released,' foreign minister Payne said
  She said Canberra had raised the dissident's case repeatedly with Beijing at senior levels
Topic | Australia
SCMP

John Power  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:07pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:07pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Author Yang Hengjun. Photo: Reuters
Yang Hengjun, author and former Chinese diplomat, pictured in Tibet in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Yang Hengjun: China has charged dissident Australian dual national detained since January, lawyer says

  The visiting scholar at Columbia University in New York has been a vocal critic of Beijing's suppression of democracy, according to a friend
  He was detained by state security agents in China after arriving on a flight from the United States with his family six month ago
Topic | Australia
SCMP

John Power  

Associated Press  

Published: 6:03pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:41pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Yang Hengjun, author and former Chinese diplomat, pictured in Tibet in 2014. Photo: Reuters
