Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Wuhan Institute of Physics and Mathematics. Photo: Xinhua
China set to surpass US as Australia’s main academic collaborator, report finds
- The newly uncovered trend has raised national security concerns and led to calls for greater due diligence in partnering with Chinese institutes
- Others, however, dismiss such talk and say limiting engagement with the rising power is unlikely to improve its human rights record
Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear stand guard at the entrance to a large mosque in the centre of Urumqi, in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region, in July 2009. Photo: Reuters
China slams Australian broadcaster over Xinjiang report as universities investigate claims
- Two Australian universities say they will review ties to Chinese tech companies implicated in rights abuses in the semi-autonomous region
- The Chinese embassy in Australia has pushed back against the ABC’s Four Corners programme, saying it misled audiences with ‘absurd logic’
