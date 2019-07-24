Shawudun Abdughupur, an ethnic Uygur cameraman, left his homeland a decade ago. Photo: AFP
Uygur man who fled bloodshed in Xinjiang still faces harassment from Chinese authorities, 12,500km away in New Zealand
- After bloody riots broke out 10 years ago, Shawudun Abdughupur left Xinjiang, hoping for a safer life in New Zealand
- But as he struggles to make a new life in a foreign land, he continues to experience harassment from the Chinese authorities, including having his communications with his mother cut off
This image taken on July 7, 2009 shows a large group of Han Chinese armed with sticks and shovels walking up a street in Urumqi. Photo: AFP
