Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shawudun Abdughupur, an ethnic Uygur cameraman, left his homeland a decade ago. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Uygur man who fled bloodshed in Xinjiang still faces harassment from Chinese authorities, 12,500km away in New Zealand

  • After bloody riots broke out 10 years ago, Shawudun Abdughupur left Xinjiang, hoping for a safer life in New Zealand
  • But as he struggles to make a new life in a foreign land, he continues to experience harassment from the Chinese authorities, including having his communications with his mother cut off
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shawudun Abdughupur, an ethnic Uygur cameraman, left his homeland a decade ago. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
This image taken on July 7, 2009 shows a large group of Han Chinese armed with sticks and shovels walking up a street in Urumqi. Photo: AFP
Politics

Uygurs, experts reflect on 10th anniversary of deadly riots in Xinjiang

  • Riots in July 2009 began as a peaceful protest by Uygur students in Urumqi demanding answers about the killing of two factory workers 4,000km away
  • But protests descended into violence, and at least 192 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured, most of them Han
Topic |   Xinjiang
DPA

DPA  

Published: 1:40pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:24pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

This image taken on July 7, 2009 shows a large group of Han Chinese armed with sticks and shovels walking up a street in Urumqi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.