Clashes between Hong Kong and Chinese students at the University of Queensland in Australia. Photo: Twitter
Hong Kong and mainland China students clash at rally at Australian university
- Pro-democracy students staged a sit-in supporting the ongoing anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong
- Mainland students singing the Chinese national anthem allegedly attacked the pro-democracy protesters
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
