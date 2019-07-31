A view of the Crown casino in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Canberra orders probe on allegations of special treatment for Chinese high rollers at Crown Resorts casino
- Recent investigative reports have alleged that government employees smoothed the way for Crown Resorts to attract wealthy Chinese players
- The high rollers who are alleged to have visited the casino on junkets from China include Ming Chai – the cousin of Chinese President Xi Jinping
Topic | Australia
Manila has become a magnet for Chinese gamblers. Photo: Alamy
China has a new casino: the Philippines
- The Southeast Asian nation is being transformed by a massive surge in online gambling companies catering to players in China
- By some estimates, at least 100,000 people from mainland China have moved to Manila for jobs as gambling company marketing agents
Topic | China Society
