A view of the Crown casino in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Canberra orders probe on allegations of special treatment for Chinese high rollers at Crown Resorts casino

  • Recent investigative reports have alleged that government employees smoothed the way for Crown Resorts to attract wealthy Chinese players
  • The high rollers who are alleged to have visited the casino on junkets from China include Ming Chai – the cousin of Chinese President Xi Jinping
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:00am, 31 Jul, 2019

A view of the Crown casino in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Manila has become a magnet for Chinese gamblers. Photo: Alamy
Society

China has a new casino: the Philippines

  • The Southeast Asian nation is being transformed by a massive surge in online gambling companies catering to players in China
  • By some estimates, at least 100,000 people from mainland China have moved to Manila for jobs as gambling company marketing agents
Topic |   China Society
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:43pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Manila has become a magnet for Chinese gamblers. Photo: Alamy
