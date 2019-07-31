Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Lunar New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: Handout
Chinese political donations to be probed by Australian anti-corruption watchdog
- The inquiry will examine the links between New South Wales Labor figures and high-profile Chinese Communist Party-linked political donor Huang Xiangmo
- A report tabled last week suggested the offences under investigation were ‘punishable in most cases by prison terms’
Topic | Corruption in Asia
Huang Xiangmo (left) with Malcolm Turnbull at the 2016 Lunar New Year Lantern Festival. Photo: Handout