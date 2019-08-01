Channels

The students from the mainland who confronted Hong Kong-Kiwi student Serena Lee. Photo: YouTube
Chinese consulate general in New Zealand praises ‘patriotism’ of pro-Beijing students in Auckland university clash

  • The envoy in Auckland accused pro-Hong Kong demonstrators of ‘demonising’ China and promoting separatism
  • It expressed its ‘appreciation’ to the mainland Chinese students for their ‘spontaneous patriotism’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:13pm, 1 Aug, 2019

A screenshot from the video shows 27-year-old Hongkonger Serena Lee on the ground after being shoved. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese students clash at New Zealand university over extradition bill

  • A video posted on social media shows three male mainland students at the University of Auckland arguing with and shoving a female student from Hong Kong
  • It follows an incident in Australia last week, when scuffles broke out between pro-democracy protesters and mainland students at the University of Queensland
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

The New Zealand Herald  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 10:07pm, 1 Aug, 2019

