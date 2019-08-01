The students from the mainland who confronted Hong Kong-Kiwi student Serena Lee. Photo: YouTube
Chinese consulate general in New Zealand praises ‘patriotism’ of pro-Beijing students in Auckland university clash
- The envoy in Auckland accused pro-Hong Kong demonstrators of ‘demonising’ China and promoting separatism
- It expressed its ‘appreciation’ to the mainland Chinese students for their ‘spontaneous patriotism’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A screenshot from the video shows 27-year-old Hongkonger Serena Lee on the ground after being shoved. Photo: YouTube
