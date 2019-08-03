Channels

The Pentagon chief did not specify where the US intended to deploy the missiles. Photo: AP
Australasia

US wants to quickly deploy new missiles in Asia, defence chief Mark Esper says

  • The move is likely to anger China, but the defence secretary said Beijing shouldn’t be surprised by it
  • The new Pentagon chief did not specify where the US intended to deploy these weapons
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:01pm, 3 Aug, 2019


Boys play near a harbour in Dili, East Timor, as a container ship sails into port. File photo
Geopolitics

Chinese cash: enough to keep East Timor out of Asean?

  • Southeast Asia’s youngest nation faces a Catch-22 in ties with China
  • To join Asean, it needs to improve its economy, but, in improving its economy with China’s help, it may jeopardise its chances of joining Asean
Topic |   Asean
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 1:34pm, 3 Aug, 2019


