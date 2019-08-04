Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Gumatj people are seeking compensation for the loss of native title over the minerals exploited by mine operator Nabalco and its successor, Rio Tinto. Photo: Reuters
Australasia

Australia to be sued over mining project’s ‘unmerciful’ destruction of Indigenous land

  • Gumatj leader Galarrwuy Yunupingu says he and his people are seeking compensation for loss of native title over minerals exploited by mine operator Nabalco and its successor, Rio Tinto
  • Native title experts say the ruling would pave the way for potentially billions of dollars in liability payments by Australian governments
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 11:32am, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Gumatj people are seeking compensation for the loss of native title over the minerals exploited by mine operator Nabalco and its successor, Rio Tinto. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.