The Gumatj people are seeking compensation for the loss of native title over the minerals exploited by mine operator Nabalco and its successor, Rio Tinto. Photo: Reuters
Australia to be sued over mining project’s ‘unmerciful’ destruction of Indigenous land
- Gumatj leader Galarrwuy Yunupingu says he and his people are seeking compensation for loss of native title over minerals exploited by mine operator Nabalco and its successor, Rio Tinto
- Native title experts say the ruling would pave the way for potentially billions of dollars in liability payments by Australian governments
Topic | Australia
