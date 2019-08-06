Channels

Bernard Collaery, right, the ex-spy’s former lawyer, addresses the media outside the court in Canberra. Photo: AP
Australasia

Former Australian spy to plead guilty in East Timor bugging case

  • Lawyers for the former agent, known only as ‘Witness K’, told a Canberra court he would plead guilty to blowing the whistle on the spying operation
  • Unlike most democracies, Australia has no formal protections for freedom of the press or for whistle-blowers who expose alleged government wrongdoing
Topic |   Australia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:48pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Bernard Collaery, right, the ex-spy's former lawyer, addresses the media outside the court in Canberra. Photo: AP
A man in East Timor puts the finishing touches to a mural in the capital Dili. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

East Timor wants to tap oil and gas near Australia, so why is it courting China?

  • The young Southeast Asian nation is almost entirely dependent on oil and gas revenue as well as aid from richer neighbours
  • But international energy firms have left the country in the lurch by pulling out of a critical offshore project near Darwin, leaving Dili with only one place to turn
Topic |   Energy
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 10:00am, 4 Aug, 2019

A man in East Timor puts the finishing touches to a mural in the capital Dili. Photo: AP
