Bernard Collaery, right, the ex-spy’s former lawyer, addresses the media outside the court in Canberra. Photo: AP
Former Australian spy to plead guilty in East Timor bugging case
- Lawyers for the former agent, known only as ‘Witness K’, told a Canberra court he would plead guilty to blowing the whistle on the spying operation
- Unlike most democracies, Australia has no formal protections for freedom of the press or for whistle-blowers who expose alleged government wrongdoing
Topic | Australia
Bernard Collaery, right, the ex-spy’s former lawyer, addresses the media outside the court in Canberra. Photo: AP
A man in East Timor puts the finishing touches to a mural in the capital Dili. Photo: AP
East Timor wants to tap oil and gas near Australia, so why is it courting China?
- The young Southeast Asian nation is almost entirely dependent on oil and gas revenue as well as aid from richer neighbours
- But international energy firms have left the country in the lurch by pulling out of a critical offshore project near Darwin, leaving Dili with only one place to turn
Topic | Energy
A man in East Timor puts the finishing touches to a mural in the capital Dili. Photo: AP