Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape during his visit to Australia. Photo: EPA
Papua New Guinea asks China to refinance its national debt as Beijing’s influence in Pacific grows
- Australia has traditionally been the largest aid donor and most important ally of PNG
- The request for China to refinance its debts of US$7.8 billion therefore marks a major shifts in dynamics, experts said
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: EPA
Mike Pompeo’s visit to Micronesia highlights US anxiety about rising Chinese influence in Pacific
- The US Secretary of State on Monday met leaders of Pacific island nations where the US maintains exclusive defence access
- Negotiations have begun to renew the US’ national security agreement with the three Pacific island nations
