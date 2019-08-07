Channels

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape during his visit to Australia. Photo: EPA
Papua New Guinea asks China to refinance its national debt as Beijing’s influence in Pacific grows

  • Australia has traditionally been the largest aid donor and most important ally of PNG
  • The request for China to refinance its debts of US$7.8 billion therefore marks a major shifts in dynamics, experts said
7 Aug, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: EPA
Mike Pompeo’s visit to Micronesia highlights US anxiety about rising Chinese influence in Pacific

  • The US Secretary of State on Monday met leaders of Pacific island nations where the US maintains exclusive defence access
  • Negotiations have begun to renew the US’ national security agreement with the three Pacific island nations
5 Aug, 2019

