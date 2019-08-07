Violence on the streets of North Point on Sunday, as men armed with poles attacked anti-government protesters. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Australia issues Hong Kong travel alert warning citizens of violence
- The alert urges caution over ‘a risk of violent confrontation between protesters and police, or criminally linked individuals’
- Ireland, Japan, Britain and Singapore have all issued similar travel warnings since July
Protesters start a fire at Sha Tin Police Station. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-government protesters unleash chaos across Hong Kong in unprecedented citywide rampage
- City leader Carrie Lam warns demonstrators have gone beyond protests to attack national sovereignty
- Police have fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas since the first clashes erupted on June 9, arresting 502 people in total
