Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Violence on the streets of North Point on Sunday, as men armed with poles attacked anti-government protesters. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Australasia

Australia issues Hong Kong travel alert warning citizens of violence

  • The alert urges caution over ‘a risk of violent confrontation between protesters and police, or criminally linked individuals’
  • Ireland, Japan, Britain and Singapore have all issued similar travel warnings since July
Topic |   Australia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Violence on the streets of North Point on Sunday, as men armed with poles attacked anti-government protesters. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters start a fire at Sha Tin Police Station. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Anti-government protesters unleash chaos across Hong Kong in unprecedented citywide rampage

  • City leader Carrie Lam warns demonstrators have gone beyond protests to attack national sovereignty
  • Police have fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas since the first clashes erupted on June 9, arresting 502 people in total
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:17pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters start a fire at Sha Tin Police Station. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.