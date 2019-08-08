An Australian MP said the country’s sovereignty and freedoms could be threatened by China. Photo: Alamy
Australian MP draws parallel between China’s growing influence and rise of Nazi Germany before WW2
- Andrew Hastie warned Australia should not underestimate ‘authoritarian neighbour’, invoking parallels with the French before World War Two
- The Chinese embassy in Australia said Hastie had revealed ‘his Cold-War mentality and ideological bias’
Topic | China-Australia relations
