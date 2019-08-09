Boxes containing meth are displayed in Auckland. Photo: AP
Two British men arrested after 200kg of meth worth US$93 million seized in New Zealand
- Police said the seizure was one of the largest of its type in the country
- Police said they searched an Auckland flat and found storage containers inside cardboard packing boxes that were filled with drugs
Topic | New Zealand
Boxes containing meth are displayed in Auckland. Photo: AP
Singapore’s law minister Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam. Photo: AFP
Drug trafficking worsens in Singapore, even as number of executions rises
- The city state hanged 13 people, including 11 on drugs charges, last year – the highest number of executions since 2003
- Law minister K Shanmugam said a hiatus in executions while the state reviewed its death penalty laws led to a rise in hangings in 2018
Topic | Drugs
Singapore’s law minister Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam. Photo: AFP