Australian Liberal MP Andrew Hastie. Photo: AFP
Australian government split over MP who invoked Nazis to warn about China’s growing influence
- Andrew Hastie wrote an opinion piece last week for Channel 9 newspapers comparing the rise of China as an unnoticed existential threat to that of Nazi Germany
- His column argued the West had wrongly calculated that economic liberalisation in China would lead to democratisation
Topic | China-Australia relations
Many young Hongkongers have mixed feelings towards their mainland compatriots. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong protests to Uygur camps: how Chinese students became a subject of scorn
- Campus confrontations have erupted from Canada to New Zealand as mainland Chinese students react, sometimes violently, to public scrutiny of Beijing’s policies
- Such conflict is likely to persist as Chinese diplomatic missions support robust rebuttals to those who disagree with China’s stance
Topic | Chinese overseas
