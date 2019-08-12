Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Australia said last month it would create a new military unit to train and assist its allies in the Pacific. Photo: EPA
Australasia

Australia to spend US$340 million on upgrading special forces with one eye on Chinese influence in the Pacific

  • The investment represents ‘the biggest single commitment to upgrading the capability of our defence forces since the Second World War’
  • Funding will mostly be for equipment, including body armour, weapons, diving and parachuting equipment and roping and climbing systems
Topic |   Australia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:04pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Australia said last month it would create a new military unit to train and assist its allies in the Pacific. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning (centre) takes part in a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy drill in the western Pacific Ocean, in April 2018. The pitch that China should be a national security worry for everyone in the region seems unconvincing. Pacific island nations are not eager to be played as pawns by Canberra or Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Tom Plate
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Plate

Can Australia overcome its China fears to manage its balancing act in the western Pacific?

  • Asian neighbours admire Australia and are grateful for its aid over the years, but they also get turned off by its smug sense of superiority
  • Some don’t tremble at the mere mention of China and even admire the rise of a Chinese/Asian superpower
Tom Plate

Tom Plate  

Updated: 4:38am, 30 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning (centre) takes part in a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy drill in the western Pacific Ocean, in April 2018. The pitch that China should be a national security worry for everyone in the region seems unconvincing. Pacific island nations are not eager to be played as pawns by Canberra or Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.