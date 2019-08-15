Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

New Zealand Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis. Photo: New Zealand Herald
Australasia

New Zealand officials admit to overlooking letter sent by white supremacist gunman Brenton Tarrant from his maximum-security jail cell

  • The six-page handwritten letter, which appeared this week on website 4chan, contained language that would be construed by white supremacists as a call to arms
  • The Corrections department acknowledged the letter from the Australian national, who is accused of attacking two mosques, should have been ‘withheld’
Topic |   New Zealand shooting
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:00am, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

New Zealand Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis. Photo: New Zealand Herald
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.