New Zealand Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis. Photo: New Zealand Herald
New Zealand officials admit to overlooking letter sent by white supremacist gunman Brenton Tarrant from his maximum-security jail cell
- The six-page handwritten letter, which appeared this week on website 4chan, contained language that would be construed by white supremacists as a call to arms
- The Corrections department acknowledged the letter from the Australian national, who is accused of attacking two mosques, should have been ‘withheld’
Topic | New Zealand shooting
New Zealand Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis. Photo: New Zealand Herald